ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Hariprriya’sAmruthamathi to screen at Austria Film Festival

IBC Office June 27, 2020
0 27 Less than a minute

BaraguruRamachandrappa’s film Amruthamathi is all set to be screened at the Austria International Film Festival. The film stars Hariprriya and Kishore in the lead. The film, like every other international film festivals, will be screened online this year, due to the COVID-19 situation. Hariprriya plays the titular character Amruthamathi in the movie.
Baraguru has reconstructed the original story, based on the work of Kannada poet Ranna, to feature Amruthamathi, wife of YuvarajaYashodhara, as the lead character. The story is also expected to depict the contradiction between body and mind. Meanwhile, the film was also screened at 4th Indian world film festival in the competitive category.

Meanwhile, Hariprriya has been keeping herself busy during the lockdown as she shares posts from her blog regularly. The actress shares at least one blog post everyday, for her fan following. These posts are different instances, memories and anecdotes from her life. In her most recent post on Instagram, she recalled shooting for her Malayalam movie, ThiruvambadiThamban, in Kerala. The actress was eager to explore the place, as the shoot was well planned. According to her, the crew would also let her know the specific timings and duration of her break – so that she could go and explore the place if she wished to. On the work front, the actress also has a an untitled with Upendra.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

June 27, 2020
41

‘Mulan’ theatrical release pushed back for 3rd time

June 27, 2020
46

Sushanth’s family pens a heat-warming note on 13th day of his demise

June 27, 2020
40

Was clear that I’d back genuine talent: Anushka Sharma

June 27, 2020
40

Hina Khan speaks about the numerous look tests

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker