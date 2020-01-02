Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic got engaged, pics go viral

Cricketer Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a yacht and the actress accepted his proposal!

Rumours were abuzz that Natasa Stankovic, a Bollywood actress popular for her dance number DJ Wale Babu, was dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now finally we know that these aren’t rumours and that the much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot after Pandya proposed to Stankovic aboard a yacht during their New Year holiday.

Both Natasa and Hardik look so very happy! Natasa couldn’t keep the excitement off her face, which makes the proposal even cuter. Hardik went down on bended knee to ask Natasa to marry him, and we think chivalry isn’t dead yet!

Seems like Hardik Pandya was well-prepared for the proposal. There were flowers, a cake and musicians singing romantic Bollywood songs. In fact, Hardik, too, tried his hand at singing!

Hardik Pandya also shared photos on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”

Skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to comment on the picture saying, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.” Actress Nityami Shirke responded to Natasa’s engagement photos by saying, “Omg Natasha!! Biggest congratulations to you both love always!” Adah Sharma, too, congratulated the couple saying, “Natasaaaaaa congrats to both of u.”