Happy with the response for my role in Pati Patni Aur Panga: Adah Sharma

IBC Office December 17, 2020
Actress Adah Sharma has stated that she is happy with the response for her portrayal of a transgender character in the recently-released web series, Pati Patni Aur Panga. Speaking about the reception, she says, “I’m so glad so many people are watching Pati Patni Aur Panga! It feels great when the audience appreciates your work. They can watch it in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Bengali as well because it is dubbed in all these languages.”

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Pati Patni Aur Panga features Naveen Kasturia, Hiten Tejwani, Gurpreet Saini, and Alka Amin among others.Adah, who is currently gearing up for the second season of the show, will also be seen in the upcoming action film Commando 4.

“I love the action genre and I’m fortunate that directors are offering me really cool stuff! I’m getting to do action, romance, comedy, drama. What more can an actor ask for?” said Adah about the projects she’s involved in.

