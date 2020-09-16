CITIESTOP NEWS

HAL donates two more ambulances to city govt hospitals

IBC Office September 16, 2020
0 54 Less than a minute

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday donated two ambulances to city hospitals to be used in Covid-19 duties.

One ambulance was given to the Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) situated on the Victoria Hospital campus and the other to Sir C V Raman General Hospital. The handover comes weeks after HAL donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

HAL chairman and managing director said: “Considering the ongoing pandemic, we are doing whatever we can to strengthen the health infrastructure.”

According to HAL, the ambulances are equipped with a basic life support system, analogue oxygen delivery system, an auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor-mounting mechanism, air-conditioning and separate doctor’s seat, etc. These ambulances are particularly useful for patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and need non-invasive airway management.

Currently, Sir C V Raman General Hospital is operating as a 150-bedded dedicated Covid Health Centre. The INU is an autonomous institute of the state government and provides kidney transplant facilities and round-the-clock dialysis.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 16, 2020
34

Karnataka registers 9725 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.8 lakh

September 16, 2020
32

Minister Goplaiah tests positive for COVID-19

September 16, 2020
29

Manmohan, Chidambaram to skip Parliament proceedings

September 16, 2020
53

70 kg laddoo to oximeter, how BJP is warming up for Modi’s 70th b’day

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker