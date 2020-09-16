HAL donates two more ambulances to city govt hospitals

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday donated two ambulances to city hospitals to be used in Covid-19 duties.

One ambulance was given to the Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) situated on the Victoria Hospital campus and the other to Sir C V Raman General Hospital. The handover comes weeks after HAL donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

HAL chairman and managing director said: “Considering the ongoing pandemic, we are doing whatever we can to strengthen the health infrastructure.”

According to HAL, the ambulances are equipped with a basic life support system, analogue oxygen delivery system, an auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor-mounting mechanism, air-conditioning and separate doctor’s seat, etc. These ambulances are particularly useful for patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and need non-invasive airway management.

Currently, Sir C V Raman General Hospital is operating as a 150-bedded dedicated Covid Health Centre. The INU is an autonomous institute of the state government and provides kidney transplant facilities and round-the-clock dialysis.