HAL donates two ambulances to Bowring Hospital

IBC Office August 6, 2020
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute (BLCMC&RI) on Thursday.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, said that “these specialised ambulances can be used for transporting patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and non-invasive airway management.”

The ambulances are equipped with air-conditioning, a basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, added Alok Verma, Director HR, HAL.

There are three major Government Hospitals under BLCMC&RI – Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, HSIS Gosha Hospital and BBMP Super Specialty Hospital. These are presently converted as Covid-19 hospitals for emergency treatment.

An MoU was also signed between Venkateswara Rao, GM (CSR) of HAL and BLCMC&RI, represented by Dr Manoj Kumar, Director and Dean. The MoU relates to up-keeping and maintenance of ambulances by BLCMC&RI.

Last month, HAL had created and handed over the Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The facility has 178 beds with other supporting infrastructure. “All beds are currently in use,” a HAL spokesperson said.

