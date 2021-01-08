ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Haathi Mere Saathi out on March 26

IBC Office January 8, 2021
0 45 Less than a minute

Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi will release on the Holi weekend on March 26. The trilingual adventure drama was earlier slated to release in January this year but has been delayed.

Haathi Mere Saathi is inspired by events of human encroachment in the elephant corridors of Kaziranga, Assam. The story is of the fight between the tribesmen and the officials over control of the jungle.

Pulkit, who plays the parallel lead with Rana Daggubati, will be at the forefront of the battle to defend the wildlife. He supports Rana’s character, named Bandev, in his quest.

Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The Hindi version has Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand. The film will be released in Tamil as Kaadan & Telugu as Aranya.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

January 9, 2021
28

New Year looks promising, working on sets make me happy: Puneeth Rajkumar

January 9, 2021
24

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head for final schedule of ‘Bhoot Police’

January 9, 2021
34

Nabha Natesh happy on positive response to ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ in theatres

January 9, 2021
35

Krishna, Milana to have a special mantap in the middle of a pool

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker