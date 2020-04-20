Gwyneth Paltrow donates her Oscars 2000 gown

The #AllinChallenge is gaining major attention all over the world amid the coronavirus outbreak. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber have been taking this challenge to help the people who are in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, the Ironman actor Gwyneth Paltrow also decided to take up the challenge and donate one of the masterpieces from her wardrobe.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video on her Instagram informing her fans that she is making a donation for the people affected by the COVID-19 crisis by giving away her Calvin Klein dress which she wore for Oscars 2000. In the video, she said, “I am accepting the All-In challenge, I am all in. I am participating in this because we all know that there are millions of people in this country who re deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The All-In challenge will be donating to money to food banks.”

Gwyneth Paltrow further added that “In order to help the cause, I am going to auction off my year 2000 Oscar dress. It is very into the 90s which is back in style now so I thought it would be a good one to donate”. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscars gown is a silver-coloured hand-beaded mesh dress with a deep neck detailing. The actor, in her caption, mentioned all the food banks providing food during the coronavirus outbreak and said that she is making an effort to focus on these banks providing food assistance and therefore making a donation for the same. She said, “I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine. Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. I love you @garyvee for being part of this.” Paltrow further nominated Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lake Bell for the charity challenge.