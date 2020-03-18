Guidelines to tackle coronavirus issued by MCC

Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Ajith Kumar issued guidelines for parks, gyms, residential apartments, public, supermarkets, PG and hostels as preventive measures to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An awareness programme was conducted to the coroporators of MCC on Wednesday, March 19 to tackle coronavirus.

Addressing the gathering, mayor Diwakar said, “We will conduct ward-wise programme to create awareness among the public and form a team consisting of corporators of particular ward, executive engineer, zonal engineer, revenue officer, health officer and environment officer. They need to visit individual houses to give all necessary information to the people and gather information about their health. If required, they should be referred for quarantine. They should also give information to the public about whom they should contact in case of infection etc.”

Meanwhile, mayor released publicity material, which was later displayed on public transport.

During the meeting, corporator Naveen D’Souza raised voice against face masks being sold at high price.

MCC commissioner Ajith Kumar said, “We have taken all the steps to clear street side food stalls. Even the hotels should maintain cleanliness and collect information of guests coming from other countries. As of now we have given permission for grocery shops in the malls but under certain conditions and for time limit people should discourage unnecessary visitors. Even as per deputy commissioner, we have restricted entering the beaches, even the parks have been closed, we urge people to maintain social distance.”

Covid-19 guidelines for citizens of Mangaluru:

*Covid-19 can be controlled by repeatedly washing hands

*Attention to be given to the health condition of children and elderly people in the house

*There is no need for everyone to wear mask. Only those who have cough and cold should wear masks

*Do not eat road side food

*As far as possible stay away from crowded places like market

Covid-19 guidelines for apartment associations:

*Providing hand sanitizer to housekeeping staff

*Creating awareness among the house keeping staff about cleanliness

*Gym, swimming pool, entertainment clubs and other sports facilities should be closed till further notice

*Do not pay heed to any rumours which create panic in the community. Instead contact health officer for corrective measures