Guest lecturers stage protest, place various demands

Mangaluru

Guest lecturers serving in city colleges and now rendered jobless or not paid salaries, staged a protest here at Mini Vidhana Soudha on Monday, and placed various demands.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla said, “We condemn the fact that guest lecturers are not being paid for their service since several months. Now they are pushed into a situation where they have to work like labourers. The president of Guest Lecturers’ Association is working at the fish market, while the secretary is working in her husband’s fast food restaurant. This is the way BJP government treats educated women.”

The protesting guest lecturers placed demands like:

The government should take steps to provide Covid-19 economic package to lecturers

They should be provided ESI and provident facility to the lecturers

They should be provided identity card and service certificate

They should be given salary of all 12 months and also salary should be paid in the first week of every month

The government should pass an order where those who are serving as guest lecturers should not be removed from job and there should provide job security

Yathish, Dayamani K, Jayasheela, Nayana, Jayamala, Chitralekha, Chandrika and Babita led the protests.

DYFI leaders Santhosh Bajal, Moideen of SDMC also supported and joined the protesters.