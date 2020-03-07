Guatemalan woman held at KIA, Rs 10 cr worth cocaine seized

A Guatemalan national has been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, after cocaine worth at least Rs 10 crore was found hidden inside her body. She was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

On March 2, Herrera Valenzuela Silvia, 33, was held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after customs officials found drug capsules concealed inside her body.

According to officials, the woman had boarded a flight to Bengaluru from Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo on February 29. On arrival, police grew suspicious of her movements, and, upon checking, found drug capsules and a tube filled with cocaine powder inside her body.

“The woman was intercepted by the sleuths of the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Bengaluru customs and air cargo units. She had arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight,” a police officer said.

Customs officials immediately took the woman to a hospital for an X-ray and later found the capsules in her body.

The accused was kept in observation for three days while the capsules and tube were removed.