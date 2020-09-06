GST second major attack on India’s unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the NDA’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not a tax system but an “attack” on India’s poor and on its small and medium businesses, and urged all to stand against it.

Dubbing the GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax”, he said it is the second major attack on India’s unorganised economy, and is an “absolute failure”.

He had earlier said demonetisation was the first attack on the informal sector in the economy.

As part of his video series on the economy, the former Congress president alleged that the NDA government has kept four different tax slabs to help those big industrialists with means and contacts to change the taxes under the GST regime.

“This GST is an absolute failure. Not only is it unsuccessful, it is an attack on the poor and on the small and medium businesses,” he said in the video series shared on his social media platforms.

“GST is not a tax system, it is an attack on India’s poor. It is an attack on small shopkeepers, small and medium businesses, farmers and labourers.

“We have to recognise this attack and stand against it together,” he said.

Gandhi shared the under 3-minute video on Twitter and said, “Another major reason for the historic decline in GDP is the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government. It has destroyed a lot – lakhs of small businesses, crores of jobs and the future of youth and the financial health of states. GST means economic devastation.”