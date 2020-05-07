ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Growing up, no one looked like me on TV: Mindy Kaling

IBC News Bureau May 7, 2020
For long, Mindy Kaling felt like an outsider in Hollywood due to constant reminders that she is different — thanks to the stereotypical attitude towards her ethnicity and gender. The actor, who has Indian roots, is glad that things are changing, and says right representation matters. “We talk about how representation matters in Hollywood, so much that it almost loses its meaning. But it’s real,” said Kaling while talking about how things have changed for women of colour in the West.

“Growing up, I realised that there was no one who looked like me on TV, so I often found myself drawing parallels to people who are like me on shows like the Cosby Family or characters on white sitcoms. You cannot imagine how excited I was when Bend it Like Beckham (2002) came out. The idea that I could actually see people from my community on screen blew my mind,” added Kaling, who is basking in the appreciation coming her way for her latest Netflix show Never Have I Ever.

Kaling has been a torch-bearer for diversity and right representation. At 24, she was the only woman and person of colour when she joined the writing team of popular show, The Office, in which she also essayed role of Kelly Kapoor. She also became the first woman of colour to write, star in and create the primetime sitcom titled The Mindy Project in 2012, which not only got her wider attention but global fame as well.

