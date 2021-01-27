CITIESTOP NEWS

Groups campaign for masks and marshals

IBC Office January 27, 2021
Republic Day was yet another occasion for social-minded groups to get together and call upon Bengalureans to don masks and ensure their safety as well as that of others. The need to respect BBMP marshals enforcing such rules was also on the agenda.

Nearly 100 individuals from 12 groups got together at Anil Kumble Circle and waved 50 huge national flags, carried placards on the need to wear masks and staged a ‘Maskup Walkathon’ up to the War Memorial on Brigade Road. The campaign began at 4pm and wound up at 6pm. Many curious onlookers were spotted taking selfies and videos of this motley group as they walked along.

BBMP Marshals, Changemakers for Bengaluru, PACT, On the Buzz, The Indian Ploggers Army, Green Army Force, Civil Defence Team, Sakkhi, SWAT, Bengaluru Huduguru and Bengaluru Nagarika Samiti were involved in the campaign.

D S Kiran Kumar of the Green Army Force said, “This is our 18th campaign in Bengaluru to urge citizens to be responsible and wear masks, use of sanitiser and maintain social distance. Though we usually conduct campaigns on Saturdays, we decided to hold one today to reach out to large numbers who visit MG Road and Brigade Road on a holiday.”

Kumar also said that of late, there has been much criticism of marshals for penalising those not wearing masks. “We wanted to sensitise everyone on the critical role they are playing,” he added.

