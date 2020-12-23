STATESTOP NEWS

Graft charges against me are baseless: Karnataka excise minister H Nagesh

IBC Office December 23, 2020
Bengaluru

Excise Minister H Nagesh on Tuesday denied allegations of corruption made against him by a senior official of his department, saying they are baseless. Nagesh said he will file a defamation case against the official and his daughter.

Recently, Mohan Kumar, a joint commissioner of excise at Hosapete, filed a complaint at the e-spandana (e-grievance) cell, alleging that the minister demanded a bribe to transfer him. The officer’s daughter, Sneha, too had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Nagesh demanded Rs 1 crore for the transfer.

Sneha stated that as there was a vacant post in Bengaluru division, they approached the minister seeking a transfer for her ailing father from Hosapete.  She also alleged that the minister’s associates, L A Manjunath and Harsha, worked as brokers for the transfer.  Nagesh said that the father-daughter duo is indulging in mudslinging to blackmail him. He sought a probe, saying he is ready for it.

IBC Office

