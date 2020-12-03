Graffiti on walls is attempt by communal forces to disturb peace: SDPI

Mangaluru

The SDPI has accused the “Sangh Parivar and communal forces” for the provocative graffiti that popped up in two places in Mangaluru city.

Speaking to the media, the Dakshina Kannada unit of the SDPI said that it is suspected that the graffiti scribbled on the walls of an apartment complex on Kadri Kambala Road and on the wall of an old police outpost near the District Court, “is an attempt by the Sangh Parivar/communal forces to disturb peace and harmony in society”.

“The SDPI condemns such acts by communal Sanghis and the police should take the matter seriously and arrest the culprits. The failure of the police to nab the culprits after the first instance is the reason why they were able to scribble the graffiti on the wall of an old police outpost. When RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat compared Ullal with Pakistan recently, what action did the police take against him? They did not take the matter seriously. Therefore, since the police are taking such incidents lightly, attempts to disturb peace and harmony are continuing,” said DK SDPI president Athaullah Jokatte.

“Whenever there is communal trouble, the Muslim community gets blamed first, but in the end, it is always the saffron group/Sangh Pariwar that is behind the acts. Police should not waste more time and do their best to nab the real culprits behind the graffiti, and not lay blame on a particular community” he added.

SDPI members Shahul Hameed, Iqbal Bellare and Anwar Sadath were present.

Youth from Theerthalli nabbed

One person has been arrested in connection to writing pro-terror organisation statement on walls of an apartment in the city.

The arrested has been identified as Nazeer Mohommed (26) from Theerthalli. One more person involved has gone missing.

It may be recalled that writings supporting terror outfits- Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban were found on last Friday, on the exterior wall of an apartment, near Circuit House in the city.

“Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to fight Sanghis and Manvedis” was written and this had sparked protests from the right wing members.

However, a week after the incident, Kadri police nabbed Nazeer reportedly based on the call record details.

Meanwhile, two days after the first graffiti, second episode took place on November 29 on the court premises. This time, the miscreants wrote in Urdu: Decapitation is the only punishment for offending the Prophet.

The police are now probing the connection between the two incidents.