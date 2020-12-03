Graffiti on apartment wall: Youth from Theerthalli nabbed

One person has been arrested in connection to writing pro-terror organisation statement on walls of an apartment in the city.

The arrested has been identified as Nazeer Mohommed (26) from Theerthalli. One more person involved has gone missing.

It may be recalled that writings supporting terror outfits- Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban were found on last Friday, on the exterior wall of an apartment, near Circuit House in the city.

“Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to fight Sanghis and Manvedis” was written and this had sparked protests from the right wing members.

However, a week after the incident, Kadri police nabbed Nazeer reportedly based on the call record details.

Meanwhile, two days after the first graffiti, second episode took place on November 29 on the court premises. This time, the miscreants wrote in Urdu: Decapitation is the only punishment for offending the Prophet.

The police are now probing the connection between the two incidents.