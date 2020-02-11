Graciela Pischner makes her debut in Sandalwood

‘Bangalore 69’, starring Anitha Bhatt and Pavan Shetty, is currently being filmed and the movie’s poster and teaser have already been released. This is a suspense thriller directed by Kranthi Chaitanya. Now, model and belly dancer Graciela Pischner has joined the team.

Graciela Pischner is making her debut in Indian cinema with this film. Producer Zakir Hussain Karim Khan, who has planned a special song for the movie, has brought in Graciela Pischner, a Latin American choreographer and Russian and South African technician, aboard the movie. American costume designers have designed costumes for Graciela in the movie.

Recently, the team completed the shooting at Kabini Resort for ‘Bangalore 69’. Now, the team has shot another song in the United Arab Emirates. The film’s crew recently completed shooting in the Redzone and Sharjah deserts near the Burj Khalifa of Dubai and Graciela Pischner was involved in the shooting.

The movie is produced under Triple A Cinemas Banner, and Zakir Hussain Karim Khan’s wife Gulzar has invested in the film. The film has cinematography by Paramesh and Vikram Chandana has composed the music. The movie is being shot in Kannada and Telugu and will be released soon.