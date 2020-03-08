Govt will penalise pharmacy owners selling masks, sanitisers at higher prices

Amid the coronavirus scare, masks and sanitisers are running out of stock from pharmacies and shopkeepers are charging extra prices for the available ones. To fight the crisis, the state government has come forward to set up a special task force who can check on those selling the essential items at higher prices.

Prakash, joint director, communicable diseases, Health and Family Welfare Department said, “The state government has decided to set up a special force to check on the pharmacies and other stores who are selling masks and sanitisers at higher prices. Strict action will be taken against them. The officers who will be part of team will not be disclosed yet.”

The BBMP is also taking extra measures to ensure safety. Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar in the council meeting held on Saturday said that after meeting with health department officials, a contingent plan was prepared where if anyone was tested positive, a three-km buffer zone will be created and intensive screening will be done in the area. Later, in the next 5 km radius, safety measures will be taken.

Further he added that a meeting with IT- BT employees and heads of around 25 companies was held to ensure that they have all safety and security measures in place. He said it was discussed to ensure that all those who have come from other countries go under medical tests and there is sufficient space to set up medical facilities.

Adding to this, he stated that the preparedness of hospitals, government and private, was also being checked whether they have a proper plan in place to handle a case, if they have sufficient masks, personal protective full-body safety equipment and an ambulance with mask and full-body protective suits and all medical equipment ready for any emergency. He urged medical centres to keep sufficient stocks of triple layer masks and not to create a sense of panic. He also urged people not to spread rumours.

Covid -19 figures

Till date 789 persons have been identified for observation, out of which 251 persons have completed 28 days observation. While 525 persons have continued home quarantine, these include person who have travelled to 19 affected countries and contracted positive cases.