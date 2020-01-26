Govt trying to develop connectivity says Governor Ramesh Bais

Agartala

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in Tripura with Governor Ramesh Bais unfurling the national flag at the Assam Rifles ground here on Sunday.

In his speech, the governor said bilateral relation with neighbouring Bangladesh is cordial and governments endeavour is to develop connectivity through the neighbouring country which would help the state as well as the entire north east to prosper in the long run.

Bais said many projects of connectivity through Bangladesh such as the 15-km long AgartalaAkhaura rail line and a new waterway through the river Gomati in Sipahijala district would boost connectivity and trade between the two countries. Access to Chittagong port would open a new vista of connectivity between Indias North-East and Bangladesh, he said.

The Chittagong port is just 57-km from Tripuras southern-most border town of Sabroom. The governor said Tripura was following the HIRA (highways, internet, roadways and airways) for development and added the state has achieved success considerably in organic farming.

He said 9,000 farmers were given government assistance to encourage organic farming.

The recently signed agreement between Tripura, Mizoram, Central government and the representatives of Bru community sheltered in six rehabilitation camps in the state is an important step toward solving the ethnic problem, Bais said. Colourful parade by the police along with decorated tableaux portraying the state’s culture and heritage were highlights of the official Republic Day programme, which was attended by Chief Minister Biplab Deb and other senior officials. Various developmental programmes of the government were also showcased in the parade.