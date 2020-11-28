Govt to hire Kannadigas as outsourced employees

Bengaluru

Every human resource agency that provides outsourced staf f to various government departments, should hire only Kannadigas, said a circular issued by the Karnataka government on Friday. The circular directs all departments to place this condition before the agencies.

19 points listed to enforce Kannada usage

The circular, issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijaybhaskar, said the State government is observing Kannada year this year (November 2020 to 2021), and stressed the enforcement of Kannada in day-to-day administration. They listed out 19 points on enforcing Kannada. Vijaybhaskar has directed human resource agencies providing outsourced staff to various government departments, to recruit Kannadigas and also place the same condition in their agreement copy with the agencies.

The circular also said they should give a chance to local Kannadiga artistes in all their road shows, including Dasara, Hampi Utsav and other events. It urged the departments to send text mes sages i n Kannada. The circular also stressed that parks, junctions and circles be named after Kannada writers, freedom fighters and others who worked for Kannada and the State. Nameboards and milestones should also be in Kannada. Also, every product sold in Karnataka should be labe l l ed i n Kannada.