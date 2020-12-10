Govt reduces fine amount to Rs 10,000 for establishments

The Karnataka government has decided to revise the fine from Rs 1 lac to Rs 10,000 for the violation of coronavirus norms by establishments like hotels, theatres, malls, marriage halls and event organisers. Earlier, an order by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had suggested that owners of establishments will be fined up to Rs 1 lac for allowing customers into their establishments without masks.

In an order issued by the state health department on Wednesday, the fines were revised to Rs 10,000 for owners of air-conditioned party halls, departmental stores, branded shops, shopping malls, hotels (3 stars or above) and marriage halls. The same fine extended to public conventions, rallies, and birthdays. Meanwhile, the non-air-conditioned party hall and departmental store owners face a fine of up to Rs 5,000.

With the stringent rules and enforcing penalties in place, the BBMP commissioner assured that only those who violate the health norms will be liable to pay the penalty. “If they strictly follow Covid protocols by the government, then there is no need to worry at all,” he added.

The order by the state health department also stated that those driving alone in a car with windows open also need to wear masks mandatorily.

The Karnataka government is also considering regulating outdoor gatherings during Christmas and New Year in the state. Speaking on the matter, state health minister Sudhakar said that a committee report on COVID-19 strongly suggests stopping large gathering of any forms to prevent an increase in coronavirus cases over the winter period.