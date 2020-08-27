stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Govt permits MSIL to open 900 new liquor shops

IBC Office August 27, 2020
0 21 Less than a minute

Bengaluru: With the idea of finding a solution to the economic crisis in the state, the government has decided to permit 900 new liquor shops.

According to the sources, in 2016, the then Congress government wanted to permit 900 new liquor shops. However due to the stiff resistance from the opposition BJP, the government was forced to drop the proposal.

Now the state government led by the BJP has decided to open new liquor shops citing economic crisis as the reason.

According to the authorities, state run MSIL will be allowed to open these new liquor shops. The shop locations will be finalised by local MLAs according to the demand.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 27, 2020
23

Karnataka witness a record spike of 9386 cases

August 27, 2020
26

Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked with media: RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

August 27, 2020
22

Won’t Accept Tipu Sultan As Noble Ruler: Karnataka BJP

August 27, 2020
23

Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker