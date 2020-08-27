Govt permits MSIL to open 900 new liquor shops

Bengaluru: With the idea of finding a solution to the economic crisis in the state, the government has decided to permit 900 new liquor shops.

According to the sources, in 2016, the then Congress government wanted to permit 900 new liquor shops. However due to the stiff resistance from the opposition BJP, the government was forced to drop the proposal.

Now the state government led by the BJP has decided to open new liquor shops citing economic crisis as the reason.

According to the authorities, state run MSIL will be allowed to open these new liquor shops. The shop locations will be finalised by local MLAs according to the demand.