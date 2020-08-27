Govt not in position to even release MLA grants: Cong MLA MB Patil

Vijayapura

Congress MLA MB Patil has opined that the state government is bankrupt and is unable even to release the MLA grants.

“People are dejected by this government, which cannot even lay pukka roads in the state. The construction of community halls in Baba Nagar and Hangaragi in Vijayapura have been halted. I have remained calm as the state is reeling under Corona crisis, but I will raise my voice against the same from January. There are people who promised to bring Rs 10,000 cr for the irrigation project in Vijayapura. I will question them after January,” Patil said.

Supporting Yatnal’s statement that the present government has withheld the funds released by the last government, Patil said that the funds allocated by the coalition government and Siddaramaiah-led Congress government have been cut down by the present BJP government.

Speaking about the allegations that CM’s son BY Vijayendra has been meddling with the state administration, Patil said that such talks have been going on and the BJP must wake up to this situation.

Meanwhile, he also said that he will not hold the government responsible for the growing number of Corona cases in the state.

“It is our responsibility to safeguard ourselves. We should wear mask and adopt safety measures. Government cannot protect each and every individual in this case,” he said.