Govt issues SOPs for NY eve: Pubs to remain open, but DJ parties not allowed

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued orders barring parties at clubs in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve. The government order also called for strict safety rules to be implemented during Christmas celebrations in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From December 30 to January 2, clubs in the state including in the capital city of Bengaluru will not be allowed to organise DJ nights or dance parties like previous years. However, they can remain open as usual, the order signed by Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar stated.

The order added that Christmas celebrations should be held enforcing strict physical distancing and wearing of masks. Malls, restaurants and other establishments in the city will also have to screen temperatures of people who enter.

Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K had said that public gatherings from December 20 to January 2 will be restricted to 200 people. He added that it is for religious gatherings, political gatherings, marriages, and Christmas celebrations and that residents in the state should celebrate in a safe manner.

“New Year Eve celebrations in public places and high streets like MG Road and Brigade Road in the city centre are banned to prevent crowding and avoid large gatherings, which pose risk of spreading the infection,” Sudhakar said.

“Citizens can have the New Year Eve bash at their homes and residential areas by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising their hands to ensure their safety in pandemic times,” added Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, orders issued during Diwali specifying the use of green crackers will be extended to Christmas and New Year’s Day.

New Year party scene shifts to outskirts of Bengaluru

With uncertainty over whether the government will allow gatherings in hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars on New Year’s Eve or impose time restrictions, the party scene has shifted to outside the city limits.

A quick search on the internet throws up listings of treks and camping events outside Bengaluru. One company, for instance, is offering New Year-themed adventure sports activities, including rock climbing, rappelling and trekking in Ramanagaram, with pick up from five different points in the city. All this, however, comes with a Rs. 1,950 price tag per head.

Others are adopting a wait-and-watch approach while advertising what’s on offer. For instance, an event planner has even roped in a DJ for the big day. The listing promises games, fireworks, bonfire, hiking and a party at Revanna Siddeshwara Betta, also near Ramanagaram. However, the event planner is yet to take bookings. “There are rumours that a night curfew might be imposed from December 26 to 31. We are waiting for some clarity on this. Until then, no bookings are being accepted,” said the event planner.

The Technical Advisory Committee has already recommended to the government a ban on all religious, political and public events from December 20 to January 2, including New Year celebrations. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also holds a similar view, with the civic chief stating that these celebrations could result in another spike.

Reduced bookings

That said, some restaurateurs in Bengaluru have already listed their New Year events and are accepting bookings. A restobar in H.S.R. Layout has planned live music and dinner for its patrons on December 31. Cover charge ranges from Rs 750-Rs 1,100, and the number of tables has been reduced by half to ensure social distancing, said a representative.

A brewery and restaurant in Whitefield has booked a celebrity DJ from Mumbai for what it claims will be the “biggest party” in Bengaluru. On the list of attractions is a dance floor under the open sky, and exclusive rooms for those opting for the VIP package. Here too, the number of tables and bookings had been reduced by 50%, the representative claimed.

While the government has not issued any order on New Year celebrations yet, civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad told reporters that hotels, bars and other establishments could use just 50% of their capacity. This, he claimed, would be enforced from December 20, and a recommendation had been sent to the government. Additional marshals, police and BBMP’s health officials would be deployed to ensure this is enforced.