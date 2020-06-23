Govt invites suggestions to amend MV Rules to defer BS TREM-IV norms for construction vehicles

New Delhi

The government on Tuesday invited suggestions from stakeholders to defer implementation of BS TREM-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles in view of COVID-19.

The norms were scheduled to be implemented from October 1, 2020.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification in this regard on the request of Ministry of Agriculture and construction equipment maker in the backdrop of situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for deferment of BS TREM-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters,” MoRTH said in a statement.

The statement said the draft notification in this regard has been issued by the ministry on the request from the agriculture ministry and construction equipment manufacturers in regard to providing some time for implementing the next stage of emission norms, which are to be made applicable with effect from October 1 this year in view of COVID-19 situation.

“Considering the request, the ministry has issued the draft Notification regarding deferment of BS (CEV/TREM)-IV emission norms which pertain to construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters, from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021 inviting suggestions from stakeholders,” the statement said.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, New Delhi, it said.