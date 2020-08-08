stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Govt ensuring safety of people amid challenging flood situation: CN Ashwath Narayan

IBC Office August 8, 2020
0 48 Less than a minute
ಉಪಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಡಾ. ಸಿ. ಎನ್. ಅಶ್ವಥ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್

Calling the flood situation as challenging due to excessive rains, waterlogging and landslides, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that the government has swung into action to ensure the safety of the people.

“The situation is very challenging due to excessive rains, waterlogging and landslides. The government and the concerned administration has swung into action, reaching out to all the affected people and rescuing people to ensure their safety. The required financial assistance has been provided to respective districts,” Narayan said.

“All the required measures are being taken. There are no financial constraints. We all are geared to face all the situations. Compensation will be given to affected people after evaluation of the damage,” he added.

Various parts of the state continue to reel under flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of river Cauvery is slowly rising while the rainfall continued in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 8, 2020
54

Sisodia defends use of rapid antigen tests, says its false rate is almost same as RT-PCR

August 8, 2020
53

One dead, 11 injured in Thane cylinder explosion

August 8, 2020
51

‘Fight against injustice, don’t be afraid’: RaGa on Quit India Movement

August 8, 2020
54

Arjun Munda lauds govt after GC Murmu becomes first tribal to take charge as CAG

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker