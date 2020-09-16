STATESTOP NEWS

Govt doctors go on strike for 5 days

IBC Office September 16, 2020
Hubli

Government doctors working in health facilities run by the health and family welfare department have gone on a five-day strike from Tuesday. However, the doctors continued to attend to patients. The strike was launched to demand for revision of pay as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).
The doctors said that they will not submit any reports to the higher officials, and will not attend meetings chaired by these officials, until their demands are fulfilled.

As many as 118 doctors from Dharwad took part in the protest. The doctors launched the protest under the banner of Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA).
The Dharwad branch doctors in a memorandum submitted to the deputy commissioner, said that they have been working round-the-clock to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, without taking a break for a single day.

