Govt collabs with Emory University, centre to be set up in city

Keeping in mind the importance of immunology in the future, the State is very keen to establish an Immunology and Vaccine research center in the city in collaboration with the Emory vaccine center of Atlanta University said the Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana who is also the minister for IT & BT.

He was speaking in a webinar meeting held on Monday with the director of Emory vaccine center Dr, Rafi Ahammad.

Immunology is going to be the prospective area in the near future. Vaccines, infectious diseases, cancer research, etc all these boil down ultimately to immunology. The results of researches done now in the field of immunology will be the solutions to the problems of the coming days. Hence, investments done in this area are going to fetch fruitful results, he explained.

The entire world is pondering about immunology and effective vaccine at this juncture. The decision to set up an immunology and vaccine research center is very conducive in view of the present situation he opined.

He also said the state government is also very keen on novel ways of COVID 19 diagnostic tests. This is also a sensitive issue in the present scenario, and the government is looking for larger benefits in this regard by collaborating with the center.

The state has a very robust ecosystem suitable for research and innovation. It needs to be focused on research in the development of vaccines, clinical trials, and translation of research studies to the benefit of the larger society, he explained.

There are at least not less than 20 institutions of national eminence which are being engaged in vaccine development activities. All these will be integrated and the government is ready to support through policy implementation. The rigid restrictions which were in place earlier with regard to clinical trials are now being relaxed, the deputy chief minister pointed out.

Dr. Rafi said, that the Emory vaccine center has developed a highly specified and sensitive rapid test for COVID-19. This method has been adopted by hospitals in Atlanta, effectively and successfully. Plasma therapy, human molecular antibodies development are the other areas in which Emory center has been engaged, he further said.

There is a scope for academic collaboration between Karnataka and Emory center. In the current situation, this can be achieved through an online platform. This will facilitate the exchange of knowledge between students of Karnataka and the center. Particularly this will be helpful for students of doctoral studies he said.

Immunology is the primary focus field of the center. Specifically, cancer immune therapy is the area that is being concentrated, he further said.

He also said the center would come out with a specific proposal of collaboration to submit for the government of Karnataka. Dr. Vishal Rao was present at the meeting.

Clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccines

A provisional license may take 6 months- Dr. Rafi. A couple of vaccines for COVID 19 may get the provisional license in about 6-8 months said Dr.Rafi Ahammad, the director of the Emory vaccine center of Atlanta.

At present, clinical trials with respect to three vaccines of COVID 19 are at the forefront. Among these two trails are in the third stage. The vaccines need to be trialed on 30,000 patients. The evaluation process is being carried out. If the efficacy of these vaccines is found to be more than 50% they may get a provisional license, he explained.

He said this in response when the Deputy Chief Minister sought Information about the current status of clinical trials of vaccines over there in America.

He said, two vaccines among these are RNA based. Anyway, it would take about 6-8 months is needed for the evaluation of clinical trials he said in clear terms.