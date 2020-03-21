BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Govt caps maximum retail price of 200ml hand sanitizer at Rs 100 till June

IBC News Bureau March 21, 2020
0 23 Less than a minute

New Delhi

The government has capped maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak.
Similarly, price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask has been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30, consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement.

“The price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer,” Paswan said.
Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks “essential commodities” to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of such goods.

 

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 21, 2020
27

Instagram can make it easier to exercise, study suggests

March 21, 2020
25

Apartment residents braces to support “Janata Curfew”, to cheer and clap braveheroes

March 21, 2020
21

Covid-19: SC lawyers request to CJI to declare holidays for 2-4 weeks

March 21, 2020
26

Press conferences in Delhi to be conducted digitally: Kejriwal

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker