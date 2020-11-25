Uncategorized

Govt appoints new heads for 24 boards and corporations

IBC Office November 25, 2020
Bengaluru

The state government made appointments for 24 boards and corporations. Among the new heads, two are MLAs while rest are either former MLAs or party leaders.

Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath will head the prestigious Bangalore Development Corporation (BDA).

According to a notification issued by the government, Duryodhana Aihole, an MLA from Rayabhag in Belagavi district has been appointed as the head of the Ambedkar Development corporation.

Actress Tara Anuradha has been appointed as the head of the forest development corporation.

The state government has also appointed BS Paramashivaiah as the head of the Lingayat -Veerashaiva development corporation, which has been sanctioned Rs.500 crores.

All the new appointments were made after party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel met CM BS Yediyurappa and held discussion with him.

