Government to increase liquor sale to meet revenue deficit

Bengaluru: The state government which is facing a financial crisis due to coronavirus situation, has planned to wriggle itself out of the tight spot by opening new liquor outlets of Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) in rural places.

For selling liquor through MSIL, the government had decided to open 463 outlets in 2011 and 900 in 2016. Before March 31, it had opened 759 such outlets. Sources said that MSIL has been instructed to open 513 outlets before the end of December this year.

As lockdown was announced before the current financial year commenced, the state government has suffered huge revenue loss. As businesses and industries have suffered losses, the government wants to augment its revenue through other means to come out of the current situation. It has been decided to open liquor outlets especially in rural areas where demand for liquor is high.

In the past, obtaining the opinion of the local MLAs and people’s representatives before opening liquor outlets was compulsory. Some legislators, in the light of opposition from locals, were refusing permission to open liquor shops. Therefore, this rule was modified at the excise department meeting held in March this year.

However, the Liquor Dealers Association has opposed the decision to open more shops. They have approached the court against the move. The high court has asked them to approach the excise commissioner, and on the basis of this, the association has approached excise commissioner urging him not to open new shops. But so far they have not received any response, it is learnt.

Online sale

The state government, which is in favour of the online sale of liquor, already held a meeting with a private company on this proposal on May 27. The issue has also been discussed in the excise department. After holding deliberations, the government is likely to issue an order shortly on this matter, it is learnt.