Government to establish more medical colleges under PPP model: Minister Dr. K Sudhakar

State to get New Health and Medical Education Policy soon; Efforts on to set up AIIMS in the state

Karnataka needs more medical colleges to meet the demand for doctors. Government is willing to establish more medical colleges in Public-Private partnership (PPP), said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar. He was speaking to the media after Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa inaugurated new building of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research centre at Shivajinagar on Tuesday.

Establishing a medical college requires Rs. 600-700 Crore. If it is built in PPP model, it reduces the burden on state exchequer and also helps to provides affordable medical education and treatment to needy.

This model is being adopted in Gujarat and the same will be implemented here as well said Dr.Sudhakar.

As per WHO guidelines there should be one doctor for 1000 population. But in our country, there is a doctor for every 10-12 thousand population. Therefore, there is a necessity to increase the number of medical colleges in order to produce more number of doctors. PM Narendra Modi government has added over 157 medical colleges in last 6 years. Central government has a vision to set up 22 AIIMS across the country, one in each state. Said the Minister.

We are committed to bring one AIIMS in our state too. The process of obtaining permission is already in progress and soon there will be an AIIMS functional in the state. Said Dr.Sudhakar. Health policy was formulated during former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002. After 15 years now PM Narendra Modi government has brought another national health policy in 2017 catering to the new needs. There will be a new health and medical education policy in the state soon, said the Minister.

Newly built Atal Bihari Institute of Medical Sciences contain facilities for 150 students to study MBBS. We are increasing the bed capacity of district hospitals, providing better infrastructure and constructing hostel facilities where there is no medical colleges said Dr.Sudhakar.