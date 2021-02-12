Goraguntepalya junction to have signal free corridor in next 5 years

A blue print has been prepared to build a signal-free corridor over the next five years at the junction of Goraguntepalya, which is gripped by traffic, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said. He spoke to reporters after inspecting Goruguntepalya junction with MLA Muniratna, Gaurav Gupta and others.

Mysore Road, Bellary Road and millions of vehicles travel through this junction via Goraguntepalya. This means that the vehicle has to be parked for kilometers per day.

Location checks are underway as the government has issued a green signal to build a signal free corridor with a view to avoiding traffic congestion on the Tumkur road. Vehicles jammed into traffic jams for kilometers Not only loss but also air pollution.

Taking all these factors into consideration, the signal free corridor is being built to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles to various parts of the city, including the Tumkur road. A comprehensive plan has been formulated to simultaneously build grade separators, overpasses and subways around the KR Puram, Silkboard Junction, Hebbal and Goragunte Palya Junction, which has the highest traffic congestion in the city.

The site inspection was completed today and the signal-free corridor will be built within five years, with the pros and cons of completing the land acquisition process, he said.

# Parking policy is inevitable: In a city with a population of 1.3 crore so far, 94 lakh vehicles have been registered. Manjunath Prasad clarified that a new parking policy is being implemented which will inevitably result in the future if the number of vehicles is increased.

The parking policy is being implemented to reduce the purchase of private vehicles and encourage public transport. There has already been an expansion of the metro, with the increase of government transport services. Those traveling in 40 cars can only travel in one bus. The new parking policy is being implemented with the objective of reducing the number of vehicles.

The new parking policy will be implemented in the entire country and will not be taxed at all. After reviewing the pros and cons, the necessary action is taken. The Commissioner therefore assured the public that there was no need to worry.