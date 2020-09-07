stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Goonda Act against repeat drug abuse offenders: Basavaraj Bommai

IBC Office September 7, 2020
0 57 Less than a minute

Bengaluru: State home minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has warned of invoking the provisions of the Goonda Act against repeated offenders of drug abuse. He said that the officials have been instructed suitably.

He explained that if only the drugs cartel in Bengaluru is targeted, the parties will get shifted to the city outskirts and other districts. Therefore, the minister stated, that all the superintendents of police have been directed to take stern steps against any kind of drug abuse. He said that the police in border area districts of the state have also been directed to step up vigilance.

The minister also revealed, that a drug peddler, Loum Pepper Samba, who is an African national, has been arrested for supplying intoxicating substances to many people. He also stressed that strict steps will be taken without fail against those against whom first information reports are filed.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 7, 2020
63

Karnataka registers 5773 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4 lakh

September 7, 2020
66

Two Karnataka govt officials charge sheeted by CBI in IMA Ponzi scheme

September 7, 2020
65

No Question Of Protecting Anyone Involved In Drug Menace: CM BS Yediyurappa

September 7, 2020
58

CM Nitish Kumar Lists Government’s Achievements in Battle Against Covid-19

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker