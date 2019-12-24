Google Wishes Happy Holidays 2019 with Animated Snow Globe Doodle

The holiday season has kick-started and search engine giant – Google, who celebrates and marks all the major events, in now celebrating the holiday season with a series of doodles. On Tuesday, December 24, which is Christmas Eve, Google wished happy holidays with an animated doodle.

If you go to Google, you would see a doodle with the second ‘O’ alphabet of Google’s logo shows a rotating snow globe. In the snow globe, one can see a X-Mas tree and Santa Clause riding on his sledge.

What makes you sink more into the festive and holiday mode, once you move the cursor on the Google doodle, you can see ‘Happy Holidays 2019!’ popping up.

In the United States, the holiday season commences from Thanksgiving and continues till the New Year. In between, there are a number of festivals like the Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

The animations change if a user goes to Google.com and search for the days in the holiday season.

If one goes to Google.com and type ‘Hanukkah 2019’, he/she would be directed to a page that will show Hanukkah 2019 began in the evening of Sunday, December 22, and will end in the evening of Monday, December 30. It also has a doodle on the top right that shows a family playing with dreidels, the spinning tops played during the Jewish holiday. The lit candles on the Hanukkah stand will add as the celebration continues.

If a user searches ‘Christmas 2019’ on Google, he/she will direct to page where there is a doodle on the top right showing people gearing up for the festival, decorating Christmas tree.

If a user searched for ‘Kwanzaa 2019’, he/she will get to see an animation on top right showing a family celebrating Kwanzaa, the festival that honours African culture and traditions. Kwanzaa, a week-long annual festival is celebrated from December 26 to January 1 every year in the United States and other nations of the African diaspora in the Americas to honour African heritage in African-American culture.