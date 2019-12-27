Good Governance Index, state stands number one in economical discipline: BSY

Bengaluru

In the first ‘Good Governance Index’ that is readied by the central government, Karnataka has bagged overall third position and first in economic discipline in the country. Chief minister of the state B S Yediyurappa tweeted in his account and expressed happiness over this achievement.

In his tweet CM B S Yediyurappa posted, “Karnataka is number one in economic discipline in the country. In best governance the state has bagged third place. The Good Governance Index which the central government has come out by evaluating the state governments over 50 points including education, healthcare, economic development, legal assistance and judicial service is a good model and inspiration to provide good governance.”

South Indian states have bagged top positions in the ‘Good Governance Index prepared by the central government led by PM Narendra Modi. A nation-wide study was conducted on 50 necessary points including fundamental infrastructure, human resource development, social security and women and children development. The top spot is bagged by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra is ranked second in the survey. Orissa, Bihar, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Jarkhand have occupied the last five spots in the survey.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tripura are rated as good states. Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh are in the lowest spots in the list. Union territories of Pondicherry and Chandigarh have bagged first and second spot respectively in good states. With regards to environment standard, West Bengal is in the first place, followed by Kerala, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. Delhi is rated as the worst in terms of environment standard due to its air pollution.