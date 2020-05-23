Golfer Arjun Bhati resumes training after relaxation in lockdown

Greater Noida

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Friday returned to the golf course for training after 70 days as in the recent lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sports complexes were allowed to open.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but it was said that spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

“Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed,” the MHA said in a release.

The 15-year-old golfer felt great after practicing his shots at the golf course while maintaining social distancing and following all the necessary measures.

“First of all, I would like to thanks all the COVID-19 warriors who are helping the country in difficult times. I would like to salute their work. I feel great today, as I get back to the golf course after 70 days and I have been very attached to my sport. It is a great feeling to be back at the golf course. Golf being an individual sport, we usually practice social distancing and I have kept in mind all the rules and regulations that have been given by the sporting authorities,” the golfer told.

“It is my humble request to all, please work from home keeping in mind all the guidelines by the government. The lockdown has been eased in few areas only so please adhere to government authorities,” he added.