Golden Star to start shooting for Tribble Riding

The actor we hear has decided to start shooting for his new project called Tribble Riding, which would also be the actor’s first work project post lockdown. According to an entertainment daily, the actor is teaming up with director Mahesh Gowda for this film and the team is getting ready for the shooting, which will begin in the city from the second week of October. The daily further reported that the Bengaluru shoot would be followed with shoot schedules in Mysuru and Chikmagalur.

The film we hear is a family entertainer filled with comedy as well as elements of love, action, suspense and thrill. The film will have actor Ganesh sharing the screen with three heroines. However, the daily reports that the director is yet to finalise the female leads for the film.

Meanwhile, Ganesh has a few projects in hand which include Gaalipata 2 directed by Yogaraj Bhat’s and Suni’s Sakat which are all at different stages of shooting. Meanwhile, the actor has been updating fans with pictures and posts of his children and we sure love the doting father in him.