Gold rises by Rs 32, Silver gains Rs 116

New Delhi

Gold prices rose by Rs 32 to Rs 40,590 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid rupee depreciation and strong global prices.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 40,558 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also gained Rs 116 to Rs 47,756 per kg as compared to Thursday’s close of Rs 47,640 per kg.

“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 32 on rupee depreciation and strong global prices. Spot rupee was trading around 14 paise weaker against the dollar during the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In early trade on Friday, the rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 71.00 against the US dollar.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading in the green at USD 1,555 per ounce and USD 18.02 per ounce, respectively. (PTI)