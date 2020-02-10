BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Gold prices gain Rs 52, silver jumps Rs 190

IBC News Bureau February 10, 2020
New Delhi

Gold prices rose Rs 52 to Rs 41,508 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday helped by strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 41,456 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 190 to Rs 47,396 per kg from Rs 47,206 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 52 with rupee fluctuation and strong global gold benchmark prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with marginal gains at USD 1,574 per ounce and USD 17.80 per ounce, respectively.

“Gold prices kept the upper trading range on coronavirus worries with death toll mounting above 900,” he added

IBC News Bureau

