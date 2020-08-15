Goa govt to frame policies for grass-root development: Pramod Sawant

Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that a team of policy-makers would visit all the village panchayats in the state from October this year in order to frame policies for grass-root development.

He said that different departments of the state government and various colleges will adopt villages to ensure that development happens at the grass-root level in the real sense.

Sawant said this while addressing the state-level Independence Day function after unfurling the national flag at Old Secretariat building in Panaji.

“A team of policy-makers would start visiting all the 192 village panchayats and 13 municipalities in the state from October 2 to design appropriate policies for grass-root development,” he said.

State departments, including the Directorate of Higher Education and the Department of Technical Education, have prepared a basic report suggesting various steps to make the village panchayats and municipalities self-sufficient, he added.

The chief minister also announced that Citizen Service Centres would be commissioned in all the village panchayats to take the government facilities to the people at their doorstep.

“We want to ensure that people don’t have to visit the government departments once these centres become operational at the local level,” he said, adding that all government schemes would be linked to these centres.

On COVID-19, the chief minister said the pandemic situation has affected the economic condition of the country and the state.

“But we are working to save the state from the economic crisis. Bodies like Economic Revival Committee have been formed for the purpose,” he added.