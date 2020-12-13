Glimpse of Narappa: Angry avatar of Venkatesh

After delivering comedy and romantic movie Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati made official announcement regarding his project Narappa which is a remake of Tamil blockbuster revenge drama Asuran in which Dhanush played the lead roles. Yesterday evening the makers of Narappa released the first glimpse from Venkatesh starrer. The first glimpse features Venkatesh Daggubati in an angry, bloodthirsty avatar. Babu Bangaram Venkatesh has undergone total transformation for the character Narappa and is seen holding sickle in his hand.

The celebrities are showering praises on the first glimpse of Narappa. Ran Daggubati said, “Wooooohioooooo smone just walked in early.” F2 helmer Anil Ravipudi said, “After a long time, the angry avatar of Victory Venkatesh. My best wishes for super success to the entire team of Narappa.”

Narappa which has Priyamani as a leading lady and the wife of Venkatesh, is helmed by Srikanth Addala and jointly produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu, whereas it has the music by Mani Sharma. Narappa is the story of a family which belongs to lower caste and how it tackles all the problems, which are caused by a rich landlord from an affluent caste.

Srikanth Addala’ directorial venture Narappa deals with social injustice and caste oppression, and it marks Venkatesh Daggubati’ 74th movie.