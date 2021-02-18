Giving ads to make Stalin aware of schemes: EPS

Thoothukudi

State government advertises its achievements in media only to make the Opposition leader and DMK president MK Stalin aware of the government’s welfare schemes for the public and to refute his claim that the ruling dispensation had done nothing in the past, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

While campaigning at Srivaikunkam, Tiruchendur and Thoothukudi town here on Wednesday, Palaniswami said that the Opposition leader is spreading lies to bring disrepute to the government. “Stalin does not know the welfare schemes of the government because he skipped Assembly sessions. The government advertises the welfare schemes and achievements only to make Stalin aware of the schemes,” he said.

Stating that he is basically a farmer, the Chief Minister said that he had waived off farm loans, because he knows the pain the farmers undergo during crop damages. He said that the industrialists and businessmen are favouring Tamil Nadu because of its peaceful and convenient nature.

He claimed that the industrial development was at stake during the DMK regime due to its poor power generation. “Many industries moved to other states as power shortage was high,” he said while comparing the surplus electricity generated during the time of AIADMK-led government.

Replying to Stalin’s comment, Palaniswami said that his government had signed Memoranda of Understanding with 304 industries for a combined investment capital of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. “The AIADMK government has increased the number of medical college seats from 1945 existed during the DMK period to 5530 with the construction of 17 new medical colleges in the past 10 years,” he said.Palaniswami also took a dig at the DMK regime for not bringing any project to the State despite sharing 13 years of power at the Centre.