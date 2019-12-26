GIS-based mapping of road history from Jan 2020

The BBMP’s ambitious Geographical Information System-based road history project will roll out in January 2020. The project is expected to provide every road in the city a unique identity number, the various works it has undergone, the contractors involved, maintenance schedules and expenditure incurred, among other things, ensuring transparency and eliminating duplication.

Announcing the impending launch of the project, deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said the transparent system is the first of its kind in the country.

Speaking at the Urban Thought Leaders Conclave organised to commemorate ‘Good Governance Day’ to mark late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Narayan said, “We need a unified system for grievance redressal. Integration of all civic bodies on one platform will make it convenient for citizens and authorities.”

The project will provide a unique number to each road and help bring about transparency. The unique number will have records like road work type and extent, cost estimates, post-work maintenance, contractor details, condition of the road and the day work started and finished. “It will have a record of 33,000 km of roads and will be way better and transparent than RTI,” Narayan claimed.

Narayan also suggested a plug-and-play application through which a citizen can contact any civic authority.

BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the civic body’s priority is, in fact, the integration of all internal and other department applications as one BBMP-ERP and bring it on the Road History GIS Platform. “We will also focus on an effective grievance redressal system and a comprehensive project monitoring system,” he said.

Lack of coordination between various departments was an oft heard issue at the conclave. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd MD Ajay Seth said efforts have been initiated by the chief secretary of the state and other officials to address the issue.

Over the last one year, there have been nearly two dozen meetings between officials of different departments, he added.

Integrating various bodies to provide a seamless experience to citizens was also another common theme.

Anupam Agarwal, director (security & vigilance) BMTC, said in order to complement Metro services and increase public transport ridership, BMTC plans to provide feeder services at Mysuru Road, Byappanahalli, Banashankari and Indiranagar Metro stations and run 90 schedules.

Zero-tolerance and behavioural changes

During a panel discussion on accountable urban governance, the moderator, Ashwin Mahesh from B.PAC, called for contactless enforcement of the law. Joint commissioner (traffic), BTP, BR Ravikanthe Gowda said such an ideal situation is not possible and will only lead to more traffic jams. “There is a need for larger awareness for contactless law enforcement,” Gowda said, adding that it is a general human tendency to break rules when there is no law enforcing authority around.

Naresh V Narasimhan, moderator at another panel discussion, suggested stronger actions by the authorities against encroachment and lack of compliance with building bylaws. “We need to create a fear of governance,” he said.

BBMP commissioner Anil Kumar said, “BBMP issues notices and these parties invoke court interventions. Such moves tie our hands and leave us helpless. We need to have a process which will not let anything interfere with our action against any unauthorised construction.”