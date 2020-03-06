Girl who eloped with ‘Swamiji’ brought back to her parental house

Kolar

The girl from Holali village in the district, who had run away from her home in the company of Dattatreya Avadhoot Swamiji, who was found in his company at Murudeshwar and was brought back, has gone back to her parental home. The local villagers could convince her to leave the Swamiji and join her parents by giving her some sane advice.

The police had brought both of them back on Wednesday night. As the parents of the girl were not prepared to come to the police station during late night hours, the couple were separated and kept in different rooms. Village leader Prakash, began an effort to convince the girl about the mistake she committed the next morning. He told her that the person who had married her is facing several complaints and that living in his company for a long period is a difficult proposition. He reportedly said that the Swamiji had deceived a few women in the past and it would be wise on her part to return to her parents.

The woman finally agreed and went back to her parental home.

In the meanwhile, two TikTok videos reportedly made by the Swamiji have become viral. In them, the Swamiji can be seen with his beard and moustache on. He can be heard saying that he does not like dramas and he always depicts as he is and that he believes in being self reliant by working hard.

During the mediation with the locals, he reportedly said that he had married the girl in a proper way and not through deceit. “I have all the evidences for having married her, and I have not committed a crime. I will not abandon my wife who has been distanced from me. I will carry on legal fight to get justice,” he told the mediators.

As the Swamiji faces some other complaints, the police are continuing to interrogate him, it is learnt.