Ghosn flees Lebanon after Japan faces trial alligations

Japan

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has travelled to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, where he faces a trial over allegations of financial misconduct.

In a statement, Mr Ghosn said he had not fled justice but “escaped injustice and political persecution”.

His lawyer said he was “dumbfounded” by the news and that he had not recently spoken with his client.

It is unclear how the former CEO managed to leave the country, as he was barred from travelling abroad.

Mr Ghosn, who has an estimated net worth of $120m (£91m), was one of the most powerful figures in the global car industry until his arrest in November 2018. He denies any wrongdoing.

His case has attracted global attention and his months-long detention led to increased scrutiny of Japan’s justice system.

The 65-year-old was born in Brazil to parents of Lebanese descent and was raised in Beirut, before travelling to France for further education. He holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports.

But his lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that Mr Ghosn’s legal team was still in possession of his passports.

“I don’t even know if we can contact him. I don’t know how we will proceed beyond that,” he said. Lebanon has no extradition agreement with Japan.

Mr Ghosn was released on $9m (£6.8m) bail in April under strict conditions that barred him from travelling abroad.

What did Carlos Ghosn’s statement say?

Mr Ghosn released a short statement after multiple news agencies reported he had travelled to Lebanon.

Confirming he had gone to the Middle Eastern country, Mr Ghosn said he would “no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied.

“I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week.”

Mr Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was first detained. His lawyers have accused the Japanese government of conspiring against him, calling the prosecution’s case “politically motivated”.

His wife Carole Ghosn told in June that authorities sought to “intimidate and humiliate” the couple.

How he could have left Japan remains unclear. Mr Ghosn was under strict bail conditions as he awaited trial in Japan, such as video surveillance of his home and restricted phone and computer usage.

He had to surrender his passports to his lawyer, and had to ask for court permission to travel away from home for more than two nights.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News agency, the terms of his bail remain unchanged.