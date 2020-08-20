Ghani govt won’t finalise release of Taliban prisoners till Afghan security personnel are released

Kabul

The Ashraf Ghani-led government will not finalise the release of the remaining 320 prisoners out of 400, till the group ensures the release of 20 Afghan security personnel, sources familiar with the peace process said.

In a separate but related to this development, the United States is in talks with the Australian and French governments who recently objected the release of six of these Taliban prisoners involved in the killing of the citizens from these countries in Afghanistan.

The Afghan foreign ministry is also holding negotiations with Australian and French authorities regarding the release of Taliban prisoners.

“The expectation is that an acceptable solution will be found for the issue,” Geran Hewad, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Taliban have accused the US of failing to fulfill its commitments under the peace deal signed by the two sides in Doha earlier this year.

“We call on the Americans to deliver on their promises and convince their allies so that the prisoners are released and the talks are started,” said Mawlavi Qalamuddin, the former head of the religious police department in the Taliban regime.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Afghan leaders not to repeat “past mistakes” and said the peace process has entered into a “hopeful stage”.

“Afghan leaders from all sides will have to rise to the occasion, put their country first, learn from past mistakes and reach a political agreement. That is the road to ending the war and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” he tweeted.