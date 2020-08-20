Getting huge requests, apologies: Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been known for playing villain roles predominantly in movies in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada, has turned a huge hero during the Coronavirus lockdown, as he has helped thousands of people during the phase.

Besides feeding many homeless people during the lockdown and providing jobs for many who lost jobs during the crisis, he had also helped migrants reach home and Indians stuck abroad to return to India. Now, Sonu has revealed how many requests he gets everyday and how tough it is to respond to everything, and has apologized if he had missed any messages.

Sonu Sood tweeted “1137 mails. 19000 fb messages 4812 Insta messages 6741 twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message??”.