Gentleman’ creates record, to be a comeback for Prajwal

Prajwal Deavaraj’s upcoming film Gentleman claims to be the first film in the world which has the subject of illegal human egg cell harvesting. Director Jadesh Kumar said, “The film, for the first time in films anywhere exposes the mafia which harvests egg cells from young women. We have revealed it in the film’s trailer earlier this week. We have also revealed that the lead actor played by Prajwal Devaraj suffers from a rare medical condition which forces him to sleep for 18 hours a day. He only has six hours in a day to do everything. It is a thriller from beginning to end.”

Producer Guru Deshpande said, “We spent six months researching on the subjects mentioned in the film. Gentleman is not just any other thriller. Apart from gratifying in entertainment, it will also give Kannada audience an experience that they were not exposed to before. In response to the trailer, the audience and film personalities are saying that compared to any contemporary film made in any language in India Gentleman’s trailer is unique. This response is making me proud of my film.”

The trailer of ‘Gentleman’ starring Prajwal Devaraj and Nishwika Naidu has been released. The movie’s trailer is intriguing to the cinematic fan. The film is slated to open later this month.

In the six hours since the trailer was released, more than 100,000 people have watched on YouTube. The trailer is currently trending on social networking sites.

The film’s story revolves around the life of a person suffering from ‘Sleeping Beauty Syndrome’. As revealed in the film is a man who sleeps 18 hours in the day and the other six hours in his life.

Do you have a second option? Is it war? ‘When the police officer asks, ‘No one is saved, no one is saved’, Prajwal wakes up in a sleepy scene and entertains action lovers.

The three shades are Prajwal, a sweetheart who quit his job for love, a hero who fights injustice, a family man who emphasizes family love. Though Prajwal Thatt appears as Kumbhakarna, the elements of adventure, love and passion are very much in the picture. The trailer is also great for this. Jadesh Kumar has made an action cut for the film.

Traveling Vijay has been seen as a Khadak police officer who is involved in human trafficking and drug trafficking. The combination of Prajwal and Nishwika and the baby’s adorable acting as the focal point of the film has intrigued the cinema enthusiasts.

Actor Dhruva Sarja has released the trailer and spread the film crew. Actor Puneet Rajkumar also praised the trailer and wished the film a success.

Prajwal Devraj said in trailer function as he was inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar by seeing his actions, stunts and hardwork. He said that he always admires Appu for his dedication towards work.

Grundha Pandey has invested in this film. Music is composed by Ajanesh Lokanath. Masti wrote the dialogue. Lyrics are composed by Dhananjay Jadaga. There is photography by Auror Sudhakar Shetty. Arathi Kulkarni, Neelu and Arvind are in the cast.