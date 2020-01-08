BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Gayatri Projects at advanced stage of monetising Rs 900-cr arbitration awards

IBC News Bureau January 8, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Gayatri Projects Ltd (GPL) on Wednesday said it was at an advanced stage of monetising its arbitration awards worth over Rs 900 crore and stressed the proceeds would be used towards de-leveraging the firm.

“The government of India in November approved measures to fast-track the monetisation of… arbitration awards and hence GPL is now at an advanced stage of monetising its arbitration awards… the proceeds from the same would be used towards de-leveraging,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

Subsequently, the company would regularise its accounts in the current quarter.

Stating that de-leveraging was the key priority for the management and the company, GPL said that it has already made significant steps towards the same.

“The company faced an unusual cash flow mis-match situation arising on account of execution delays in Q2 due to prolonged monsoon and delay in payments from state governments,” the filing said.

The company has successfully monetised its stake in power assets of Sembcorp Energy India and the proceeds for the same have been used for repayment of long term debt and for easing the working capital situation to fast track execution.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 82.70 a piece on BSE in the morning trade (PTI)

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 8, 2020
35

Minimal effect of Bharat Bandh in parts of Karnataka

January 8, 2020
35

Congress in dilemma after promising to reward DKShi’s loyalty

January 8, 2020
77

No need for DCMs: BSY trying to convince high command

January 8, 2020
37

2 cases of monkey fever reported despite early vaccination drive

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker